Toronto man allowed to keep big ship-shaped treehouse

A Swansea family’s ship-shaped treehouse will sail on, thanks to compromise forged at the Ontario Municipal Board.

A city committee in June ordered contractor John Alpeza to tear down the big $30,000 treehouse in his yard, after a complaint from his neighbour, because it violated zoning bylaws.

Alpeza appealed to the OMB, a provincial planning appeal body. There, last Thursday, he agreed with city lawyers and the neighbour to make changes including moving and lowering the treehouse and building a new fence between the structure and his neighbour who had privacy concerns.

“We’re very excited and happy that we get to keep the treehouse,” Alpeza said Monday, estimating it has cost him an extra $15,000 in legal fees and will cost another $10,000 for the improvements he has to make by May.

“When we came home and told my boys (aged 11 and 9) they were jumping up and down screaming they were so happy and excited, I wish we had it on video.”

Alpeza’s city councillor, Sarah Doucette, said she was pleased with the outcome, although she would have liked the structure’s height reduced a little more.