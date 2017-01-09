Toronto serial rapist to be released from prison amid warnings he’s a risk to reoffend

Serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah is due to be released from prison this month and authorities won’t say whether he’ll be deported to his native Malaysia or returned to the streets of Toronto.

Subbiah, 56, assaulted more than two dozen women in the city and one of them says she can’t stop worrying as his Jan. 29 release date approaches.

“It seems like he has just coloured my view of people,” said the woman, whose name the Star has agreed not to publish because of her security concerns. “I just have more fear.

“You just feel like nothing’s safe. It’s weird.”

Subbiah’s scheduled release comes amid chilling warnings from prison staff that he’s a high risk to reoffend — or even kill.

He was told in a June 2016 parole hearing that behind-bars therapy hasn’t done him much good. That echoes comments in a string of previous parole hearings.

“The CMT (case management team) believes that you are likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person prior to the expiration of your (parole) and therefore, is recommending that your detention order be confirmed,” the parole record from that June hearing states.

“File information indicates that you continue to struggle in the areas of victim empathy, remorse and your inability to take full responsibility for your personal choices which results in your lack of mitigation in risk.”

Subbiah made no comment at that hearing, waiving his right to have an adviser or assistant present. He also did not make written submissions to the board in June.

Canada Border Services would not say whether Subbiah would be deported upon his release and declined to discuss Subbiah’s case specifically. But a spokesperson said the Immigration Act “clearly defines reasons for inadmissibility including involvement in criminal activity, in human rights violations, in organized crime, security, health or financial reasons.”

“All foreign nationals and/or permanent residents accused of committing criminal acts are subject to the due process of the law,” Derek Lawrence of the CBSA in Toronto said in an email. “When convicted, they must serve their sentence before the removal from Canada can take place.”

Subbiah’s victim said she hopes that he’s deported, adding she recently called police there to warn them. She also sent them a package that included a Star article and photos of him.

“I didn’t hear anything back,” she said. “That doesn’t make you feel too comfy.”

There were dire warnings when Subbiah was sent to prison a quarter century ago.

“He has no feelings, no compassion. All we can do is warehouse him,” Crown counsel Paul Normandeau told the court.

On Dec. 21, 1992, Subbiah was convicted of multiple sexual assaults. During the sentencing, Justice David Humphrey ordered police to escort Subbiah to his native Malaysia when he is finally released — though it is unclear whether this will be carried out.

Subbiah committed several of his crimes while posing as a model agent or movie talent scout, often using the names Richard Wild and Ryan Hunter. Occasionally, he also posed as a professional dancer, a lawyer and a diplomat. He also lured victims to the basement of his home on Macdonnell Ave. through ads offering to sell exotic pets.

He would offer victims a drink, which he would drug to knock them out. Once the women were in a state of unconsciousness, he usually raped them and took photos of their naked, limp bodies, court heard.

Court heard one of his victims was as young as 14, and that when morality squad officers arrested him on Aug. 7, 1991, they found he was carrying a black book containing the names of 170 women, rated on a scale of 0 to 10.

Subbiah was in the news again in 1998, when police told the Star he was using a string of aliases from behind bars and a female accomplice on the outside to con women to send him nude photos and gifts.

Corrections Canada officials do not comment on where prisoners are housed.

However, the Star has learned that Subbiah was transferred from maximum security Kingston Penitentiary to the nearby medium security Warkworth Institution in 2013 because the penitentiary was scheduled to be closed that year.

Author Rob Tripp noted that Subbiah survived a knifing attack at Kingston in 2009, when two convicts stabbed him at least six times.

Subbiah’s victim told the Star that for two years after the attack she rarely left her home. She has gone to therapy and longs to feel safe again.