Hundreds of bees dead after vandals hit Fort York apiary

Officials are looking for ways to beef up security at Fort York apiary following a recent string of vandalism that has left hundreds of bees dead.

Someone opened up two of the seven beehives at the downtown Toronto spot last Thursday, stealing close to 30 pounds of honey and leaving an estimated third of the bee population in freezing weather.

“It’s hard for us to monitor the entire area overnight,” said David O’Hara, manager of the Fort York National Historic Site. “We need to take stronger steps to make sure the area is better protected.”

O’Hara said they don’t have a specific plan yet but will work with beekeepers to increase security in the wake of recent events.

The 43-acre space is home to over 50,000 bees. The area is fenced off but there aren’t enough people in and around the area to warrant measures such as security cameras, he said.

There are over 300 types of bees in Toronto, making the city one of the country’s most diverse sites for pollinators. Last year City Council voted in support of designating Toronto Canada’s first Bee City in an effort to promote and protect urban beekeeping.

Toronto Honeys beekeepers Shawn Caza and Melissa Berney reported noticing damage on hives twice in the past few weeks. But O’Hara said such a large-scale attack is unusual at the apiary.

“Mostly we’ve had acts of graffiti, but not much more. This really caught us by surprise,” he said. “People are generally very respectful of this site.”

Toronto Police spokesperson Victor Kwong said the case is under investigation but there’s no information on the suspect yet.