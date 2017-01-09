Woman reunited with dog after ‘horrific’ pileup on Highway 401

This weekend’s disaster on the 401 was a nightmare for drivers involved.

A multi-vehicle pileup on the stretch between Bowmanville and Toronto involved dozens of cars, hundreds of minor collisions, and closed Canada’s busiest highway for hours.

But for one woman from Quebec, there was a bright side to the frightening experience — she was reunited with her dog Naymee, who had gotten lost in the traffic chaos.

Identified only as Kelly by CTV, she purposely drove into the ditch to avoid the oncoming pileup ahead of her on the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway. That’s when a transport truck landed on her car.

Though the impact badly damaged her vehicle, Kelly was able to escape the wreckage. However, her dog Namyee was nowhere to be found.

She feared the worst, but Kelly and her pup were reunited later that day, after a couple spotted the animal on the side of the highway. She was injured and cold, but OK.

Kelly was in the process of moving from Quebec to Toronto.

“It is a miracle that this lady and her dog survived,” posted one woman on the Team Chelsea Facebook page. She called the 401 pileup a "horrifc" accident. “We are so happy that this lady and her dog are doing ok and they will be reunited later this evening.”

Team Chelsea is a volunteer group that searches for and returns lost pets. They helped reconnect Kelly with her dog, and booked them a hotel room until she can arrange for a new vehicle or other transport options.