A Toronto renter's guide to winter

Winter can bring a host of problems for renters, from frozen pipes to drafty windows, and it’s not always clear what to do.

Metro spoke with Geordie Dent of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations to get his advice on how to handle winter challenges.

Problem: Heat

Who’s responsible?

Under a Toronto bylaw, landlords must ensure the temperature inside an apartment is above 21 C between Sept. 15 and June 1.

What to do:

If your apartment is too cold, “write a letter to your landlord and ask them to fix the issue. But for any emergency or if you’ve already done that, you can always call 311,” Dent said.

Problem: Drafty Windows

Who’s responsible?

“Basically your windows have to be installed properly,” said Dent. “But if they’re a little drafty it’s probably not going to be a violation of standards.”

What to do:

If there’s an extreme issue like a hole in the window you can call the landlord. Otherwise you might have to live with it.

Problem: Snow removal

Who’s responsible?

Some leases may ask tenants to clear snow outside the property, “but it’s actually a landlord’s responsibility pretty clearly under the law,” Dent said.

What to do:

Call your landlord. If that doesn’t work, Dent said you should send them a letter, and then call 311 to report them.

Problem: Frozen Pipes

Who’s responsible?

This is “absolutely your landlord’s issue” said Dent.

What to do:

Contact the landlord if pipes freeze, but remember that tenants have a role to play.

“If the landlord says, ‘I need you to put this heater on to prevent the pipes from bursting and then you go on vacation for a month and don’t tell them, you could be held responsible,’” Dent said.

Problem: Leaky ceiling

Who’s responsible?

“Any general maintenance issue is the landlord’s responsibility,” said Dent, “and it has to be dealt with as quickly as they can.”

What to do: