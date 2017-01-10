Campaign uses coasters to spark dialogue on sexual violence

You may want to pay closer attention to that coaster next time you hit a Toronto bar for a pint.

Members of local curatorial project Aisle 4 have printed out 10,000 copies of special coasters to be distributed and used at 15 different bars starting next week. It’s part of a campaign called On The Table, designed to use art to spark dialogue about gender-based violence and sexual harassment.

The coasters were created by four local artists, and contain graphics and messages ranging from the importance of consent to the role men can play in fighting against sexual violence, and how to be an ally towards women.

“We’re just trying to see how we can help create safe spaces for women, through art,” said Emily Fitzpatrick, one of the four women behind the campaign.

“Being in a bar, you’re already having incredible conversation with friends anyway. So why not talk about these sexual violence issues while you’re at it?”

Discussions about sexual violence in bars have come into limelight following a recent incident in Little Italy, where two men were charged last month for assaulting a woman.

The city is also looking into offering mandatory training to equip alcohol servers with skills to intervene if there’s suspicion of sexual harassment.

Fitzpatrick said the hope is to expand the conversation beyond the bars, and keep people always aware of these issues all the time. Coasters will be distributed as part of the Toronto Offsite Design Festival but the campaign will try to continue even after the festival and reach a broader audience across the city.