Couple sought for allegedly throwing security officer from moving van in Toronto
TORONTO — Police in Toronto have released composite sketches of a couple accused of assaulting a store security officer and throwing him from a moving vehicle.
Investigators say a man and woman entered the west-end Home Depot and allegedly took a quantity of merchandise without paying last Sept. 13.
They say a store security officer followed the pair to the parking lot and was assaulted when he attempted to arrest them.
Police say the man and woman got into a minivan and the security officer tried to stop them, but was thrown from the moving vehicle, suffering serious injuries.
The man is described as approximately 45, five-foot-six, and of medium build, while the woman is described as approximately 45, five-foot-five, and also of medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
