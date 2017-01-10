Discount airline WOW offering flights to Europe from Toronto and Montreal for $99
Maybe it's the perfect time for a European getaway.
A
A
Dreaming of a glamorous European getaway, but can't break the bank? One discount airline is apparently offering flights to European destinations likes Edinburgh and Stockholm from Toronto and Montreal for … wait for it … $99.
Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW boasts other rock-bottom prices too for airfare. For just 30 bucks more, you can take a trip to beautiful but chilly Reykjavik. For $199 you can land in the home of Guinness, Dublin, or touch down in another city famous for its brews — Frankfurt.
The cheap airfare comes among renewed interest in discount airlines in North America, as air travel becomes more expensive for consumer.
