Discount airline WOW offering flights to Europe from Toronto and Montreal for $99

Maybe it's the perfect time for a European getaway.

Adobe Stock

Dreaming of a glamorous European getaway, but can't break the bank? One discount airline is apparently offering flights to European destinations likes Edinburgh and Stockholm from Toronto and Montreal for … wait for it … $99.

Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW boasts other rock-bottom prices too for airfare. For just 30 bucks more, you can take a trip to beautiful but chilly Reykjavik. For $199 you can land in the home of Guinness, Dublin, or touch down in another city famous for its brews — Frankfurt.

The cheap airfare comes among renewed interest in discount airlines in North America, as air travel becomes more expensive for consumer.

