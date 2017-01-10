Ontario must slash health funding by $2.8B to balance budget: Report

Ontario must trim health spending $2.8 billion by 2019 to meet its balanced budget targets, the province’s financial accountability office warns in a new report.

The 59-page analysis released Tuesday also cautions that “cost drivers” in the system — such as aging baby boomers — raise questions as to whether current service levels can hold if growth in spending is kept to 2 per cent a year.

Citing controls on the province’s $51.8 billion health budget as “critical” to meeting Premier Kathleen Wynne’s promise to balance the books by 2018, the watchdog says pressures on health spending could, in fact, increase to 5.3 per cent a year by 2020.

“Ultimately, the growth rate of health sector expense after 2018-19 will depend on whether program changes made to date have resulted in efficiencies and quality improvements or simply delayed expenses that will need to be incurred to maintain quality and service levels,” says the report.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Wynne have repeatedly said the Liberal government will balance its budget as promised by 2018, when the next provincial election is scheduled.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins could not immediately be reached for comment on the report, which suggested the government find “efficiencies” in health programs but did get into specifics or the policy implications of any cuts.

The budget watchdog, however, commended the government for efforts to reduce growth in health care spending in recent years — including pay curbs on doctors and reducing drug costs — from a 12 per cent increase in 2003-04 to about 2 per cent last year.

Health spending was forecast in last February’s provincial budget to increase 1.4 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 31, up to 1.9 per cent next year and 1.8 per cent in 2018-19.