Two Ontario residents jailed in Bermuda on fentanyl-related charges

Two Ontario residents have been charged with importing fentanyl to Bermuda, police say.

The pair were visiting the Fairmont Hamilton Princess hotel in the upscale holiday destination of 65,000 people when both were involved in a medical emergency on Dec. 20, Bermuda police said in a statement.

They were taken to hospital where they were later arrested. They have been in custody ever since their release from hospital.

Police declined to comment further, citing the continuing investigation.

Jacqueline Robinson, 25, and Craig Lawrence, 35, appeared in Bermuda court this past Thursday to face charges of importing the controlled drug fentanyl. Lawrence was also charged with possession with intent to supply.

If convicted, they could face imprisonment for life, or a fine of $1 million or three times the street value of the controlled drug, whichever is greater or both such a fine and imprisonment, according to the Bermuda Misuse of Drugs Act.

Their next court date is on Feb. 1.

Canada is facing a fentanyl crisis; the potent opioid has been linked to more than 500 overdose deaths last year in B.C. and Alberta alone. It’s often used to cut other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine or oxycodone, and is up to 100 times more toxic than morphine.