Police seeking help from public in investigation of fatal Oshawa, Ont., stabbing

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police are seeking the public's help following a fatal stabbing in Oshawa, Ont.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man walked into a police station on Sunday evening with serious stab wounds, and died later in hospital.

They say Dominik Prusinski of Oshawa was stabbed at a building a short distance from the police station.

Police say they don't believe the stabbing was random, but have no suspect information.