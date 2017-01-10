News / Toronto

U.S. burger joint Shake Shack coming to Toronto for one day only

The guilty pleasure is in town for one day only, at a pop-up shop downtown.

Hogtown foodies, brace yourselves. Shake Shack is coming to Toronto.

The American guilty pleasure has announced a pop-up shop on Jan. 18, one day only, hosted at Momofuku Daisho at 190 University Avenue.

Those looking to get their fresh cut fry fix should prepare for lines, if past examples of U.S. fast food chains coming to the city are any indication.

Shake Shack started in 2004 as a bare-bones food cart in  New York’s Madison Square Park.

