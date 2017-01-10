U.S. burger joint Shake Shack coming to Toronto for one day only
The guilty pleasure is in town for one day only, at a pop-up shop downtown.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Hogtown foodies, brace yourselves. Shake Shack is coming to Toronto.
The American guilty pleasure has announced a pop-up shop on Jan. 18, one day only, hosted at Momofuku Daisho at 190 University Avenue.
Those looking to get their fresh cut fry fix should prepare for lines, if past examples of U.S. fast food chains coming to the city are any indication.
Shake Shack started in 2004 as a bare-bones food cart in New York’s Madison Square Park.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous