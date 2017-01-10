News / Toronto

SIU investigating collision between cyclist and Toronto police cruiser

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident where a cyclist was injured in a collision with a Toronto police cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to an area in a northeast part of the city around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The SIU says police located a 52-year-old man on a bicycle and shortly thereafter there was a collision between the cruiser and the cyclist.

They say the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other details have been released.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

