SIU investigating collision between cyclist and Toronto police cruiser

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident where a cyclist was injured in a collision with a Toronto police cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to an area in a northeast part of the city around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The SIU says police located a 52-year-old man on a bicycle and shortly thereafter there was a collision between the cruiser and the cyclist.

They say the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other details have been released.