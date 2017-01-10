Toronto knitters make "pussy hats" for Women's March on Washington
The bright pink hats are a symbol of standing up for women's rights under Trump
When thousands of women march on Washington the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, many will be clad in bright pink hats, some of which will be made right here in Toronto.
The “Pussy Hat Project” started in the U.S. in late November as a way for women who can’t make it to the massive rally to pitch in by sewing, knitting or crocheting vibrant pink hats for marchers to wear.
Rachelle Hansen was already looking for a winter knitting project when the hats popped up on her Facebook page.
“Even though we’re Canadian I was very dismayed about the election results,” she said.
Toronto knitters can drop hats off at Yarns Untangled in Kensington Market.
Employee Nicole Tavares said she believes the hats have taken off because they’re a simple, free way to make a visual statement.
“And it’s cold in January,” she added.
Toronto’s Tracy Erin Smith will be heading to Washington for the march with 55 other women. She’ll be clad in a hat made by a master knitter friend.
“It’s really a movement,” she said, “there will be thousands and thousands of hats.”
The Women’s March on Washington is billed not as a protest against Trump, but as a way to stand up for the rights of women and minorities.
The hat project is a reference to Trump’s comments, made on a leaked Access Hollywood tape, where he brags about grabbing women “by the pussy.”
For Hansen, knitting her support is a way to not feel “overwhelmed” at the new U.S. administration and the hateful rhetoric swirling around it.
“People cannot be dismayed by this,” she said. “Even if it seems like small thing, everybody has to do something.”
