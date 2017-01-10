Toronto police charge man with being bank robber dubbed the 'lunchtime bandit'
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say they've arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him in connection with a series of bank robberies that had been attributed to a man dubbed the "lunchtime bandit."
Police had been investigating a series of robberies that usually took place between noon and 1 p.m.
Investigators said the well-dressed suspect would enter bank branches posing as a customer, then hand over a note saying he was armed and demanding cash.
They noted that the requests were well-written and free of grammatical mistakes.
Police say they've charged Michael Lilly with five counts of robbery.
He was to appear in court on Tuesday.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous