News / Toronto

Toronto police charge man with being bank robber dubbed the 'lunchtime bandit'

Toronto police say they've arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him in connection with a series of bank robberies that had been attributed to a man dubbed the "lunchtime bandit."

Police had been investigating a series of robberies that usually took place between noon and 1 p.m.

Investigators said the well-dressed suspect would enter bank branches posing as a customer, then hand over a note saying he was armed and demanding cash.

They noted that the requests were well-written and free of grammatical mistakes.

Police say they've charged Michael Lilly with five counts of robbery.

He was to appear in court on Tuesday.

 

