Two men surrender in alleged kidnapping of Toronto woman

Two suspects in an alleged kidnapping and sex trafficking attempt of their 25-year-old female victim in December have surrendered to police.

Police say they responded to a call for a kidnapping on Dec. 19 after four men forced their way into the victim’s home in the Lake Shore Blvd. west and Bathurst St. area.

The victim was kidnapped by the suspects “who were unknown to her,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu of Toronto Police told the Star on Tuesday

The men drove her to various hotels and held her captive in different hotel rooms for more than eight hours in an attempt to force her into the sex trade, according to Sidhu.

The suspects also stole her identification, debit and credit cards.

After holding the victim captive, the suspects decided to bring the victim back to her home, Sidhu said. The reason behind this decision remains unknown, she said.

“I guess they had some sort of heart,” said Sidhu.

“The victim did not suffer from any physical injuries but was traumatized by the incident.”

After being returned to her home, the victim called police and notified them of the kidnapping.

Shortly after the incident, Liam Durham, 26, and Alex Fredericks, 26, both from Toronto, were arrested and faced charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking people and withholding documents.

Two suspects remained at large.

On Sunday, police say Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 23, surrendered to police. A day later, Rayan Graham, 26, also surrendered.

Both men, who are also from Toronto, face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking people and withholding documents.