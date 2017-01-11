Actor guilty of mischief for hiding camera in Toronto rental condo

An actor has been convicted of two counts of mischief for operating in a hidden camera in the Toronto condo he sublet to two women.

J.P. Manoux “acted willfully” in violating the privacy of his tenants, Justice Rebecca Shamai said in a decision delivered in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

During the trial, the court heard that Manoux rented a condo on Queen St. W. near Dufferin St. while waiting for construction on his own condo to be completed.

Beginning in December 2014, he sublet the unit to a pair of women while he went to Los Angeles for work.

In January 2015, one of the women found a web camera hidden in a BluRay player, which Manoux had purchased to keep tabs on people in the apartment.

Manoux did not contest the fact that he had kept a hidden camera in the apartment’s living room, or that he viewed images of people in the apartment a “handful of times.”

He maintained, however, that he was merely using the camera for security purposes, out of concern that his tenants might steal from him, as he said previous tenants had.

In her decision, the judge said Manoux is a “sophisticated, modern man” whose “appreciation of privacy cannot be so at odds” with what society views as a right to privacy in a person’s residence.

While the images Manoux saw may not have been sexual in nature, they were intimate, the judge said.

“He clearly preferred not to reveal the presence of the (camera),” she added.

Manoux had said during the trial that the women were not true tenants of the apartment, but rather were house sitters paying for the privilege of staying over temporarily.

The judge said she found this argument unconvincing, saying in her decision that Manoux was “manipulating words” to plead his case.

The judge ruled that the apartment was the women’s home, adding that nowhere is privacy as important as it is in one’s own home.

“I didn’t know how to react, what to do, where to call,” said one of the victims, during the trial. “I don’t want to ever rent again. Everywhere I go now I’m looking for cameras.”

The court heard that Manoux’s tenant agreement with his landlord forbade him from subletting to other tenants without permission.

Manoux frequently texted the women, telling them not to invite friends over to the apartment and to keep visits with their boyfriends in the apartment to a minimum, for fear that building management would discover their living arrangement.

The two women testified that they became suspicious Manoux was watching them after he sent them texts that seemed to indicate he knew where they were and who they had over.

One of the women began searching the internet for hidden camera products and found one that resembled Manoux’s BluRay player.

Text messages between Manoux and the women show that, after the woman disconnected the hidden camera, Manoux admitted that he had installed it and suggested the women could disconnect it when they were at home.

The judge said this offer, made only after Manoux had reason to believe the women had discovered the camera, was “frantic” and “desperate” and undercut his argument that he needed the camera to protect him from thieving tenants.

Manoux has appeared on television in roles on Veep, Community and ER.

Two voyeurism charges against Manoux were dropped in July 2015.