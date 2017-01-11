Arrest made in hit and run that killed construction worker in Toronto
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and is facing six charges in the death of a construction worker.
Toronto police say the worker was killed on Oct. 12 while working at a site in the east end of the city.
They allege a BMW drove into the construction zone, striking the 41-year-old worker and killing him.
Police allege the driver of the BMW fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle.
Police say they've identified the driver as 28-year-old Jovon Henry of Pickering, Ont.
Henry's charges include criminal negligence causing death, flight causing death and possession of property obtained by crime.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott
-
Views
Let's extend our holiday generosity to the boldly ungenerous