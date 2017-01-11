News / Toronto

Arrest made in hit and run that killed construction worker in Toronto

TORONTO — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and is facing six charges in the death of a construction worker.

Toronto police say the worker was killed on Oct. 12 while working at a site in the east end of the city.

They allege a BMW drove into the construction zone, striking the 41-year-old worker and killing him.

Police allege the driver of the BMW fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle.

Police say they've identified the driver as 28-year-old Jovon Henry of Pickering, Ont.

Henry's charges include criminal negligence causing death, flight causing death and possession of property obtained by crime.

