Eight art installations to make a splash at Toronto waterfront

Winter is about to become a little more friendly along Toronto’s waterfront.

Starting next month, eight public art installations will be installed in The Beaches after being selected as winners of this year’s Winter Stations Design Competition.

The competition, now in its third year, challenged artists, designers and architects from around the world to come up with pieces around the theme of producing less waste.

So, many of this year’s winners embrace the idea of reusing materials and converting one form or substance into another.

These works will be on exhibit from Feb. 20 to March 27.

1. I See You Ashiyu: A Japanese hot spring made of wood. It produces steam with the aim of reviving summer memories and sparking social interactions as people sit on its benches. Creators: Asuka Kono, Rachel Salmela/Toronto

2. North: An art installation that suspends fir trees in midair, creating a canopy that stands out against the white of winter. Creators: studio PERCH/Montreal

3. Collective Memory: Two translucent walls made of recycled glass bottles create a threshold between the shore and the city. It’s meant to represent people’s interconnected stories and experiences. Mario García/Barcelona, Spain and Andrea Govi/Milan, Italy

4. BuoyBuoyBuoy: The installation takes the form of a silhouette and allows people to walk inside through a labyrinth transparent, solid and reflective units. Dionisios Vriniotis, Rob Shostak, Dakota Wares-Tani, and Julie Forand/Toronto

5. The Beacon: Wrapped in aged wood, the structure aims to capture the essence of traditional lighthouses. It’s actually a repository where people are encouraged to drop non-perishable food and clothing to be donated to charity. Joao Araujo Sousa and Joanna Correia Silva/ Porto, Portugal

6. Flotsam and Jetsam: Description not available. Creators: University of Waterloo/Waterloo, Canada

7: The Illusory: Constructed of highly reflective linear panels, the installation challenges viewers to think about what is and what can be through a distortion of reality. Creators: Humber College School of Media Studies & IT, School of Applied Technology/Toronto, Canada