Financial markets flat as Trump steps to podium for press conference

TORONTO — North American financial markets were in a holding pattern this morning as President-elect Donald Trump prepared to speak to reporters.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.21 points at 15,440.49 as Trump was being announced by his vice-president elect Mike Pence in New York.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.10 points at 19,948.63 while the S&P 500 advanced 3.97 points to 2,272.87. The Nasdaq composite edged up 6.07 points at 5,557.88.

The Canadian dollar was at 75.39 cents US, down 0.21 of a U.S. cent from Tuesday's close.

The February crude contracts were up $1.13 at US$51.95 per barrel and February natural gas was up one cent at US$3.28 per mmBTU.