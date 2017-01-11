Gunshot victim gets green light — again — to sue Toronto police

Kofi Patrong can be forgiven for his distinct feeling of déjà vu.

For six years, he has been fighting for the right to sue the Toronto police service for its alleged role in a 2004 gang-related shooting that left him with a serious leg injury.

Through the years, his complex lawsuit has started, then stalled, in the courts.

In 2013, an Ontario court rejected his lawsuit. Two years and a revised lawsuit later, Patrong earned the right in court to proceed with his claim — a victory police then appealed.

In 2016, Patrong won that appeal , a decision police then brought to Ontario’s Court of Appeal.

This week, the legal saga finally ended in victory for Patrong, when Ontario’s highest court dismissed Toronto police’s request to appeal the 2016 decision — a ruling that means Patrong can at last proceed with his $9-million lawsuit.

In other words, he won his court battle to go to court.

“I’ve been down this road before,” said Patrong, 32, said in an interview Thursday. “I’m feeling very positive. It’s been a long, emotional journey.”

Patrong’s lawsuit encountered hurdles in court because of its unconventional allegation: that Toronto police could have prevented the now-convicted murderer, Tyshan Riley, from pumping three bullets into Patrong in a case of mistaken identity.

The incident happened on April 19, 2004, at the height of gang warfare between two rival Scarborough gangs, the Malvern Crew and Galloway Boyz.

Patrong — who was 19 at the time, and had no gang affiliations or criminal record — was one of several young black men in Malvern who were shot by Riley. A court found Riley had mistakenly believed those in the group were members of the rival Malvern Crew.

In 2011, Riley was convicted of attempted murder in Patrong's shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Riley — who has since also been convicted of murder — was a suspect in a previous shooting. He was believed to pose a major threat to public safety, and was being wiretapped and trailed by police.

Patrong’s lawsuit alleges that police had the opportunity and the grounds to arrest Riley before Patrong was shot, but did not.

The lawsuit also alleges police should have known Patrong was at a high risk of becoming one of Riley’s victims because he had a high likelihood of being targeted by Riley: he was a young, black man in Malvern who could be perceived as a gang member.

The lawsuit’s allegations haven’t been tested in court. In one of their earlier defences to the suit, lawyers for the police argued police did not owe a duty of care to Patrong individually, but to the public as a whole.

“The circumstances of this claim concern the performance of the policing function in the general public interest,” the police submission from 2013 stated.

In 2015, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that if the allegations in the suit are proven, “(Patrong) and others in the neighbourhood had the right to expect the police to arrest Riley before he committed another drive-by shooting.”

The lawsuit names the Toronto Police Services Board, then-police chief Julian Fantino, and Al Comeau and Wayne Banks, two detectives investigating Riley at the time Patrong was shot.

Kevin McGivney, one of the lawyers representing Toronto police, said the case raised the difficult question regarding the extent to which police can be sued for harm caused by others.

“It’s worth noting the plaintiff’s not suing the person who shot him,” McGivney said.

Patrong, father to two young kids, spent over a month in hospital after the shooting. Today, he still walks with a limp and experiences chronic pain.

Frustrated by the delays, Patrong says he is looking forward to getting closure from the incident.