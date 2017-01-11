Canadian millennials 'discovering the world through tea'

If English Breakfast is not your cup of tea you can always check out Stress Buster, Delicious Detox, or customer favourite “Hangover Helper.”

The quirky blends at Toronto’s Tealish are a reflection of the store’s customer base.

Rather than old ladies or British ex-pats, the west-end shop has found itself catering mostly to millennials, said manager Bridgit Lanni.

“A lot of people are coming in asking for a good substitute to coffee,” the 26-year-old said. “People are trying to be more health conscious as well.”

Younger people, aged roughly 19-37, make up more than a third of Canadian tea drinkers, according to new market research commissioned by the Tea and Herbal Association of Canada.

The association predicts that by 2020, millennial spending on tea will double.

President Louise Roberge said millennials appreciate the different varieties of tea that have come on to the market in the last few years.

“I think it’s also discovering the world through tea,” she said.

Britt Aharoni is a recent tea convert. She started sipping tea when she moved into a new condo by herself and wanted something “comforting.”

Contrary to the idea of “the old woman with the shawl and the fire place,” she said she’s seen a “resurgence” of teas for a younger audience in the past couple of years, which she attributes to speciality chain David’s Tea.

But she often picks her favourites up at the supermarket, looking for Fair Trade teas in particular, and eschews any fancy accessories.