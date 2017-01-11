No injuries as fire destroys Toronto mansion
TORONTO — A mansion in Toronto's upscale Bridal Path neighbourhood has been heavily damaged by a fire.
There were no injuries in the overnight blaze, which was difficult to fight because of strong winds fanning the flames.
Some 80 firefighters battled the four-alarm fire in the two-story mansion on Park Lane Circle.
The damage estimate is expected to be in the millions.
The Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause. (680News)
