No injuries as fire destroys Toronto mansion

TORONTO — A mansion in Toronto's upscale Bridal Path neighbourhood has been heavily damaged by a fire.

There were no injuries in the overnight blaze, which was difficult to fight because of strong winds fanning the flames.

Some 80 firefighters battled the four-alarm fire in the two-story mansion on Park Lane Circle.

The damage estimate is expected to be in the millions.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause. (680News)

