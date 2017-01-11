Ontario saw almost 16,000 people move from Alberta last year

Ontario is reaping the benefits of the bloom coming off Wild Rose Country following the 2014 collapse in oil prices, with net migration of almost 16,000 people last year.

The sudden surge, which grew from 936 people in the first quarter of 2016 to 11,600 in the third, suggests workers in Alberta took a couple of years to head for greener pastures, said senior Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic.

That third quarter number, for the period from July to September, is the highest for Ontario in 29 years.

“The momentum really picked up,” Kavcic said Tuesday, noting Ontario’s unemployment rate, now at 6.4 per cent, has been below the national average for 20 months.

Canada’s unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent last month, according to Statistics Canada figures released Friday.

“Ontario’s labour market and economic growth are, in fact, pretty solid,” Kavcic added. “The bigger part of it is Alberta has basically come into recession and people are not going out west.”

Another factor is Alberta’s flat income tax rate of 10 per cent has jumped by half to 15 per cent, Kavcic added.

While British Columbia has typically received the bulk of net migration, the figures show people who went to Alberta to cash in on an oil jobs boom, in everything from oil field labour and construction to finance and real estate, are heading further afield.

The bulk of the net migration to Ontario is to the GTA, said Kavcic, who predicted the exodus will continue despite slight recent upturns in Alberta’s circumstances.

After a steep drop in employment in until mid-2016, the jobs picture rebounded with a solid 6,900 jobs created in December, but, at 8.5 per cent, it still has the highest unemployment rate outside Atlantic Canada.

At the peak the decline, Alberta was losing 10,000 to 20,000 jobs a month.

Fourth quarter numbers for net migration to Ontario won’t be known until March.

Ontario’s jobs picture suggests the migrants are finding work, Kavcic said.

The province saw a jump of almost 20,000 full-time jobs in December, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said when the StatsCan figures were announced last week.

“The trends continue to paint a long-term picture of continuing job growth,” he told reporters at Queen’s Park, saying the province enjoyed 80,000 net new jobs last year.

However, StatsCan reported most of those jobs were part-time, which shows families and workers are struggling, said New Democrat MPP Catherine Fife.

“Trying to piece together a decent income from precarious, part-time work is only going to make things worse.”

Progressive Conservative MPP Monte McNaughton wrote to Premier Kathleen Wynne this week sounding the alarm that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump “is poised to implement a game-changing, pro-growth agenda, while Ontario is headed in the opposition direction.”

McNaughton warned about the impact of high taxes and electricity prices along with new carbon fees on natural gas and gasoline.