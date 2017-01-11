Meet Toronto's friendly flu fighter

Dr. Irene Armstrong is Toronto’s flu fighter in chief.



Armstrong is the city’s associate medical officer of health in charge of flu. That makes her the key person responsible for monitoring and taming the spread of all the hacking and coughing that’s taken Toronto by storm.



Every confirmed case of the flu in the city passes through her office. And right now, they’re coming in thick and fast.

“You can imagine there’s quite a pile” of cases pouring in every day, Armstrong said. “Our numbers are still going up. I don’t think we’ve peaked yet.”

Hospitals and nursing homes have been hit especially hard this year, as the strain of influenza going around, H3N2, tends to hit the elderly and frail the hardest. As of Jan. 5, there were 30 influenza outbreaks going on in institutions around the city.

Clerical staff are entering reports of flu and other respiratory virus outbreaks into the computer system to monitor the situation. Once a suspected outbreak of flu or another respiratory virus is reported, public health nurses and inspectors are dispatched to assess the situation and give support.

Their advice is often to isolate sick people, cancel group activities, amp up hygiene and give patients and unvaccinated staff an antiviral medication to prevent the spread.

Armstrong’s days, meanwhile, are filled with meetings and calls, calls and meetings with public health inspectors, with management, with hospitals and nursing homes and the media.

There have been 477 flu cases reported in Toronto since the fall. The average for this time of year is 379. Last year at this time there were only 40, but there was a spike of cases in March, Armstrong said.

She considers it a busy but predictable flu season compounded by simultaneous outbreaks of other cough and cold-causing viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

And, for her team, that means long days, overtime and keeping staff on call.

“We come in earlier, stay later,” Armstrong said. “It’s sort of the same work we’re used to doing, but a lot more.”

She has some words of wisdom for anyone looking to make her job a bit easier: wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and get a flu shot.

Everyone should get it, even if they “never get sick,” Armstrong said: You could get it, have no symptoms, and still infect others.