Advocates call to stop exploitation of newcomer migrant workers

A day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled the ministers in charge of immigration and employment, immigrant rights groups in Toronto – and across Canada – are calling for greater security and mobility for newcomers.

“The vast majority of new immigrants to Canada are actually either undocumented or have temporary status,” said Syed Hussan, member of the Toronto-based Migrant Workers Alliance for Change.

“That puts them in precarious conditions and the ministers need to immediately turn their attention to these issues.”

Hussan’s group has long been calling for migrant workers to be granted permanent residence status, claiming deporting them could adversely affect the country’s economic growth.

Advocates also want to see the introduction of an open work permit for foreign workers waiting for permanent status. Most of these workers are “stuck” in low-wage jobs with one employer, said Hussan.