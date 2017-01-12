Man arrested after car driven with only 3 tires: police

AJAX, Ont. — A 23-year-old Ontario man is facing multiple charges after police say he was found driving a car on only three tires.

Durham Regional Police say they received five complaints about a motorist driving with a missing front tire and rim on Wednesday morning and officers found the vehicle as it was leaving a fast food restaurant in Ajax, Ont.

Police say the car, a 2011 Toyota, was missing a front tire and rim and was scratching the road wherever it travelled.

They say the motorist allegedly caused damage to both a road and a local driveway.

Police say the driver was arrested without incident, the vehicle did not have insurance and a small quantity of marijuana was seized from inside the car.