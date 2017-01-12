News / Toronto

Police investigate after boy, 12, falls from Toronto apartment balcony

Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after falling from a sixth floor apartment balcony.

They say the boy landed on a patch of grass and was conscious when emergency crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say it remains unclear how the boy fell but at this point the incident is being treated as a misadventure.

They say an investigation into the incident is underway.

