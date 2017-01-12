PETA offers $5K reward in case of Toronto poodle with muzzle bound shut
An animal rights group is offering a $5,000 award in the case a small poodle that was found malnourished and badly injured in Scarborough on Christmas Eve.
The poodle, now named Frankie, was found at the intersection of Rouge River Dr. and Jaguar St. Its mouth had been bound shut by an elastic band placed over its muzzle.
The elastic band caused “severe injury” to Frankie’s muzzle, nose and the tissue inside his mouth, according to a news release posted on the Toronto Animal Services Instagram page.
The apricot-coloured poodle, which is believed to be 1 to 2 years old, was found very thin and malnourished.
It is now recovering in a foster home.
According to the news release, the dog is expected to need surgery to fix the tissue around its muzzle.
“Despite the horrible abuse that Frankie has sustained, he presents as a happy, pleasant, trusting dog ... heartbreakingly typical of dogs in his situation,” the city statement reads.
Meanwhile, the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says it is offering a reward of “up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” for the dog’s injuries.
“PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abused and abandoned him can be held accountable,” PETA vice-president Colleen O’Brien said in a statement posted on the group’s website.
