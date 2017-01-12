Several Markham, Ont., homes evacuated as police dismantle drug lab
MARKHAM, Ont. — York regional police says they're dismantling a drug lab found in a house north of Toronto.
Const. Laura Nicolle says officers went to the Markham, Ont., home on Thursday to execute a search warrant in a theft investigation and discovered what they believed to be a clandestine drug lab.
Investigators say nearby home have been evacuated as a safety precaution.
Police say clandestine drug labs can pose serious risks, including fires and explosions due to the dangerous nature of chemicals used in the production of illicit drugs.
