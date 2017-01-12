TTC subway commuters faced major delays on Line 2 on Thursday
Two incidents caused major delays on the Bloor-Danforth line Thursday.
Subway commuters faced major delays Thursday afternoon after two incidents on Line 2 — a person hit by a train at Yonge Station, then a person running through a train tunnel.
The first incident at Yonge Station happened at around 2 p.m., causing the TTC to stop trains between St. George and Pape stations. Though shuttle buses were running, the stretch of Line 2 remained closed for two hours.
“Sadly, someone took their life,” said TTC spokesman Brad Ross via Twitter.
Commuters on Line 1 also faced snags, as trains bypassed Bloor Station.
Less than an hour after service resumed, however, another incident caused further snags.
“For reasons I cannot explain, someone is running down the tunnel on Line 2 near Lansdowne (Station),” Ross tweeted, adding that police were chasing the person down.
Service was suspended between Jane and Ossington stations for about 20 minutes, with trains running again at around 4:10 p.m.
