Family charged with running drug lab in Markham, Ont., police say

MARKHAM, Ont. — A husband and wife and their two teenage sons are facing charges after police discovered an alleged drug lab in a house north of Toronto.

York regional police say officers went to a Markham, Ont., home on Thursday to execute a search warrant in a theft case and discovered what they believed was a clandestine drug lab.

Investigators say they confirmed the house was being used as a lab and an area of the street was shut down as a precaution.

A 48-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and two boys — aged 16 and 14 — are charged with production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.