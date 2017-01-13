Man, teen face 29 charges in human trafficking investigation

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a Toronto man and a boy from Mississauga, Ont., are facing a total of 29 charges in a human trafficking investigation.

York regional police say they received a call late Thursday night from a motel in Vaughan, Ont., and responding officers found a 19-year-old woman who had been allegedly assaulted.

Investigators allege the woman was being forced to work as a prostitute.

They say two suspects were located in a nearby taxi and a loaded semi-automatic handgun was seized during their arrest.

A 22-year-old man faces 14 charges, including assault, human trafficking, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, careless use of a firearm, and weapons dangerous.