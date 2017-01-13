Man, teen face 29 charges in human trafficking investigation
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a Toronto man and a boy from Mississauga, Ont., are facing a total of 29 charges in a human trafficking investigation.
York regional police say they received a call late Thursday night from a motel in Vaughan, Ont., and responding officers found a 19-year-old woman who had been allegedly assaulted.
Investigators allege the woman was being forced to work as a prostitute.
They say two suspects were located in a nearby taxi and a loaded semi-automatic handgun was seized during their arrest.
A 22-year-old man faces 14 charges, including assault, human trafficking, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, careless use of a firearm, and weapons dangerous.
A 17-year-old boy is charged with 15 offences, including assault, sexual assault with a weapon, human trafficking, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of human trafficking.
