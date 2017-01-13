#MetroArtsChallenge: All signs point to 'yes'
This week, we challenged you to create new slogans for Toronto.
We challenged you to come up with a slogan for your city.
What should appear under the words “Welcome to Toronto” on the first sign newcomers and visitors see when they arrive?
Runner-ups:
Welcome to Toronto: We’re exactly like New York - except cleaner, more accepting, and cheaper!
-Sameer Bandeal
Welcome to Toronto: City of Road Toll$ and Pot Hole$
-Linda Skarott
Honourable mentions:
Welcome to Toronto, where you can call people living here Torontonians or Toronteans or Torontans or Torontoans or Torontites or Torontese, but whatever it is, the meaning is the same: FRIENDLY.
- Alfredo Barron
Welcome to Toronto, easily anyone‘s 6th stop ... on the way to 7th-heaven
-Wil Gouzelis
Welcome to Toronto: Welcome to squirreltown
-Nicholas Power
Welcome to Toronto, home of Little (YOUR COUNTRY HERE) Town
-Tony Krolo
All your responses were great, but our winner John Davis really summed up everything this place is — plus, it would fit on a T-shirt.
For next week's #MetroArtsChallenge, we need you to create a Toronto-themed superhero to go with our new sign.
The idea comes from reader Eliza Figiel:
“Make up a superhero for Toronto. What good would this character do for our city?”
Don't forget to give your hero a crest! Snap a photo or scan this page and send it with a short description of their superpowers to genna.buck@metronews.ca (make sure to include “arts challenge” in the subject line) or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.
