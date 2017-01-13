MetroArtsChallenge: All signs point to 'yes'

We challenged you to come up with a slogan for your city.

What should appear under the words “Welcome to Toronto” on the first sign newcomers and visitors see when they arrive?

Runner-ups:

Welcome to Toronto: We’re exactly like New York - except cleaner, more accepting, and cheaper!

-Sameer Bandeal

Welcome to Toronto: City of Road Toll$ and Pot Hole$

-Linda Skarott

Honourable mentions:



Welcome to Toronto, where you can call people living here Torontonians or Toronteans or Torontans or Torontoans or Torontites or Torontese, but whatever it is, the meaning is the same: FRIENDLY.

- Alfredo Barron



Welcome to Toronto, easily anyone‘s 6th stop ... on the way to 7th-heaven

-Wil Gouzelis



Welcome to Toronto: Welcome to squirreltown

-Nicholas Power



Welcome to Toronto, home of Little (YOUR COUNTRY HERE) Town

-Tony Krolo



All your responses were great, but our winner John Davis really summed up everything this place is — plus, it would fit on a T-shirt.

For next week's #MetroArtsChallenge, we need you to create a Toronto-themed superhero to go with our new sign.

The idea comes from reader Eliza Figiel:

“Make up a superhero for Toronto. What good would this character do for our city?”