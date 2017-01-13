New York musician who's defining a generation to perform with Toronto DJs

Princess Nokia, a musician and activist reinventing the millennial zeitgeist, is coming to Toronto this weekend as part of one group’s effort to infuse events with access, expression and liberation.

Nokia joins Toronto DJs Bambii and Nino Brown for a Saturday concert at a location to be announced by the production and curation company, Thank You Kindly.

Princess Nokia is the alter-ego of New York City-born Destiny Frasqueri, a 24-year-old self-proclaimed unapologetic feminist who raps about female empowerment, celebrates her Afro-Nuyorican identity and ardently defends her right to control her product by refusing to sign with labels that will restrict her alternative R&B sound that fuses jazz, funk, hip-hop and electro-synth.

Her vibrant lyrics cover everything from body positivity to topical remarks on Game of Thrones and Bart Simpson. And, her Toronto show is a perfect fit for what Ariella Starkman and Allegra Christie aim to do with Thank You Kindly.

The women founded the company in an effort to stage events and community-driven projects that “attempt to fill a void and offer people an opportunity to socialize and learn, not simply in a party format.”

Thank You Kindly strives to facilitate experiences “without an aesthetic,” which allows people to ascribe their own meaning — something that “creative cities have done forever” and Toronto must encourage, Starkman said.

Their events, often in safe, accessible, DIY spaces, advocate for unconventional artists and their audiences, which Starkman describes as a “symbiotic relationship.”

Along with Saturday's performance, Thank You Kindly will present a casual discussion with Princess Nokia on Sunday with Anupa Mistry, editor at The FADER. The conversation will focus on “urban feminism, the music industry, goddess power and creative development.