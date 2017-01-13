Teen in serious condition following Moss Park shooting

A 16-year-old is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in the neck at a Moss Park restaurant early Friday.

The incident occurred at around 12:35 a.m. at Alfie’s Bar and Grill on Queen St. near Sherbourne St. said police.

According to police, the victim was at the bar with friends when a suspect shooter approached the victim and shot him in the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital and while he is in stable condition, requires further surgery said police.