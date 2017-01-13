Toronto police say they've solved a 1983 homicide, but the suspect died in 2001

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they've solved a homicide cold case that dates back more than three decades.

They say the body of Graham Hugh Pearce of Toronto was found in a west-end apartment on March 20, 1983, and it was determined the 36-year-old bled to death from a stab wound.

Police say homicide investigators reviewed the case and identified a person of interest.

However, they say the person of interest died in 2001, but would have been arrested and charged if he was alive today.