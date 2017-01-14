No winning ticket for Friday night's $34.8 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $34.8 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 20 will be approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
-
Retail Insider
Meet the Toronto fashion sisters who made Forbes' 30 Under 30
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind
-
Tory's Toronto
Tie a ribbon on my tithes — taxes in Toronto are a bargain: Matt Elliott