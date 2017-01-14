News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $34.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $34.8 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 20 will be approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.

