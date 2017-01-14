News / Toronto

Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage

It tweeted Saturday that it will release more updates as they become available, but did not elaborate.

Porter has grounded all its flights due to what it calls a system outage.

Torstar News Service

Porter has grounded all its flights due to what it calls a system outage.

TORONTO — Porter Airlines says all of its arriving and departing flights have been grounded.

The low-cost, Toronto-based airline says the delays are because of what it calls a system outage.

It tweeted Saturday that it will release more updates as they become available, but did not elaborate.

Porter operates flights out of Toronto's island airport to and from cities across Canada, and seven locations in the U.S.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Toronto Views

More...