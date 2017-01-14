Six injured in two vehicle accident north of Brampton
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Four people have suffered injuries described as life threatening after a two vehicle accident north of Brampton.
The OPP told Toronto TV station CP24 in an interview that two other people suffered non life threatening injuries.
The accident occurred Saturday evening on Airport Road, north of County Road.
Ornge told CP24 that at least two air ambulances were sent to take away some of the injured.
(CP24)
