North Toronto fire leaves elderly woman in life-threatening condition

A fire in northeast Toronto left an elderly woman in life-threatening condition Saturday afternoon.

Though Toronto Fire Services confirmed they had pulled the occupant out of a burning home on Bathford Cres., near Leslie St. and Finch Ave. E., paramedics said they had not yet taken the person to hospital.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 12:25 p.m. after smoke detectors at the home alerted an alarm company. When crews got there, a neighbour told them she was “adamant” the elderly occupant of the house was inside, said Capt. David Eckerman of Toronto Fire Services.

“Before crews could even arrive, we saw heavy smoke in the area,” said Eckerman.

“Initially we searched the basement, as the firefight was in the main floor.”

Firefighters said they eventually found the woman on the main floor of the home, but paramedics said they hadn’t transported anyone to hospital.