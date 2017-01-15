News / Toronto

24-year-old man dies in Brampton car crash

Driver apparently lost control of his car and slammed into a traffic light post, Peel police say.

A badly damaged Toyota Celica remained Sunday morning at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Brampton on Saturday night.

A 24-year-old male has died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday night.

Peel police Const. Mark Fischer said the man was alone in the yellow Toyota Celica, which was travelling eastbound on Clark Blvd. east of Dixie Rd. before “losing control” and crashing head-on into a traffic light post around 11:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“We cannot confirm yet whether speed was a factor in the crash,” Fischer said.

Fischer said there was another vehicle directly behind the Celica at the time of the crash, and police are hoping to speak to its driver.

Police have asked witnesses and other drivers to contact the Major Collision Bureau (905-453-3311) with any information about the accident.

