Four people suffer life-threatening injuries after Mansfield crash

Four people are in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mulmur Township on Saturday evening.

Two others were also injured after collision just north of Mansfield, on Airport Rd between Dufferin County Rd. 17 and Side Rd. 15.

An unknown number of those injured were trapped in the vehicles at the crash site and needed extraction by emergency crews.

“All of the people were successfully extracted and transported to hospital,” said Ontario Provincial Police Const. Paul Nancekivell.

Mulmur-Melancthon Fire Department and the air ambulance service Ornge were called in to assist. Several were airlifted out for medical care, with some transported to Toronto hospitals.