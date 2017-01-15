Still reeling from a rough 2016? Tips for moving forward in the new year

TORONTO — It's a new year and a chance for a new beginning.

And after the kind of year that was 2016 — one of the worst in history, if you believe some parts of the Internet — we can all likely use a good dose of optimism and verve.

Psychology Prof. Tim Pychyl says there does seem to be a collective gloominess in the air, noting that any individual trauma we might have suffered last year was compounded by innumerable distressing headlines: a string of celebrity deaths, Gord Downie's brain cancer diagnosis, the truck attacks in Nice and Berlin, the devastating Alberta wildfires, the shock of Brexit and the off-the-wall U.S. presidential campaign and election, to name but a few.

Pychyl himself was not immune, he admits.

"Just after my dad died we had Leonard Cohen die. There's been lots of deaths. We're all a little bit depressed," says the Carleton University professor, whose research centres on procrastination.

So how does one shake off the misery and face a new year with enthusiasm? A few tips:

1. Have reasonable expectations.

Pychyl notes that goals fail when expectations are not realistic, so be conscious of what you're capable of handling.

A daily workout may be too much if you typically hit the gym once a week. You can work up to that goal, but expecting too much too soon just sets you up for failure.

And if you're still reeling from a rough 2016, acknowledge that means you're not firing on all cylinders.

"If you're depressed, some things are going to come off the rails," says Pychyl. "Time heals but you've got to put one foot in front of the other and do your best."

2. Have the right mind set.

Personal coach Caird Urquhart says the most effective way to move forward is to embrace whatever obstacle has come your way.

"You might say: Why did this have to happen to me? I get that. But the fact is, it did. And as soon as you wrap your head around the fact that it did, then you can go to a place of: How is it part of my evolutionary process?" says Urquhart, president of Newroad Coaching in Toronto.

"Nobody knows what's around the next corner. Human beings are great at making plans and the universe is great at screwing them up. So you have to realize that we cannot control the world around us, all we can control is how we react to it."

3. Be proactive.

Which brings us to that famous mantra of the late U.S. motivator Stephen Covey: Be proactive, rather than reactive. Pychyl is a big proponent of that advice, noting that proactive people focus their time and energy on things they can control, something Covey called their "circle of influence."

"It's easy to despair but then the question is: What can I do in my sphere of influence?" says Pychyl, author of "Solving the Procrastination Puzzle: A Concise Guide to Strategies for Change."

"You can despair if you want, or you can say, 'What do I stand for? What are my values and now how am I going to exercise those values within my own circle of influence?' Now, that's very powerful."

It's important to let go of things you can't control, adds Urquhart.

"A death in the family. You just got fired. The weather," she says. "The more we hang on to those things, the more stressed out and anxious we become."

4. Make small changes.

If you feel like you're in a rut and have a hard time getting motivated, Urquhart suggests making small changes in your daily habits.

"I'm talking about really simple stuff like the kind of shampoo you use or the direction you drive to work in. Because any changes that you make, those that are that small, start to have a significant change in your perspective," says Urquhart, author of "30 Ways to Better Days: How to Rally After You've Been Dumped."

"If you always go to the same coffee shop, go to a different one. If you always take the same elevator, take a new one, take the stairs. Do something slightly different and that will start to change your perspective because your body goes into automatic pilot.... As soon as you change the route, you have to wake up. And it's that waking up that starts to stimulate us."

5. Harness your fears.

Many people will argue that fear of failure leads to procrastination. Pychyl says that's not always the case.

"It depends on the kind of person you are. If you have very low competence, it does lead to procrastination because you think, 'Well, I'm not afraid of failing but I don't think I have the ability.' But if you know that you're a competent person, the fear will actually just motivate you to act," he says.