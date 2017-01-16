Canadian dollar, Toronto's S&P/TSX stock index down; U.S. stock markets closed
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar and Toronto Stock Exchange were lower in late-morning trading, with key U.S. markets closed for a holiday.
The S&P/TSX composite index dropped 50.54 points at 15,446.74 after nearly two hours of trading.
Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar was at 76 cents US, down 0.18 of a U.S. cent from Friday.
The major U.S. stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In commodities, the February crude contract lost seven cents at US$52.30 per barrel and February natural gas gained six cents at US$3.47 per mmBtu.
The February gold contract rose US$6.60 to US$1,202.80 an ounce and March copper contracts dropped a penny at US$2.68 a pound.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the move in the Canadian dollar.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Meet the Toronto fashion sisters who made Forbes' 30 Under 30
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
2017 is the year John Tory needs to leave the phrase 'war on cars' behind