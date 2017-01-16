Canadian dollar, Toronto's S&P/TSX stock index down; U.S. stock markets closed

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar and Toronto Stock Exchange were lower in late-morning trading, with key U.S. markets closed for a holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index dropped 50.54 points at 15,446.74 after nearly two hours of trading.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar was at 76 cents US, down 0.18 of a U.S. cent from Friday.

The major U.S. stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In commodities, the February crude contract lost seven cents at US$52.30 per barrel and February natural gas gained six cents at US$3.47 per mmBtu.

The February gold contract rose US$6.60 to US$1,202.80 an ounce and March copper contracts dropped a penny at US$2.68 a pound.