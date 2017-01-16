Employee beaten in Toronto marijuana dispensary heist: police
Police say the three suspects left with an undisclosed quantity of marijuana and cash.
TORONTO — Police say they're looking for three suspects after a Toronto marijuana dispensary was robbed and one of the employees beaten.
Investigators say masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered the east-end dispensary on Saturday evening and ordered the three store employees to the ground.
They say a shot was fired during the robbery, and one of the employees was pistol-whipped and required hospital treatment.
The suspects are described as black men — two about six feet tall and the other five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 — who were wearing black ski masks and black clothing.
