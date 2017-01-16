Final push is on to get Lowry, DeRozan to NBA All-Star game

If the Raptors’ guards make the cut for this year’s NBA All-Star weekend, it’ll be in large part thanks to unwavering support from devout fans.

One of those fans is 17-year-old Toronto devotee Madeleine Rotman.

The Grade 12 student at Toronto’s Community Hebrew Academy has been at the front of a Raptors’ campaign to collect online votes for the two local stars. Armed with her pen tablet and incredible sketching talents, she’s been creating digital cartoons of both Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and capturing attention online.

The team commissioned her artwork, and the cartoons of the two All-Stars have been featured on t-shirts, hats and posters that have become ubiquitous in the city as part of the voting campaign.

While the voting process ends at midnight Monday, Rotman – a staunch Raptors fan since childhood – has no doubt the team’s dynamic duo will find their spots in New Orleans next month.

“They are two amazing leaders that have really carried our team over the past years,” she said.

Lowry has been a starter for the past two All-Star events, and both he and DeRozan were part of last year’s mid-season celebrations hosted in Toronto.

As in the past, local politicians, celebrities and organizations have thrown their support behind the #NBAVote mantra to help push stars into the spotlight.

While the recent tally returns showed both Lowry and DeRozan on the outside of the starting lineup, Rotman still believes their hard work will be rewarded.

“It’s inspiring how consistent the team has been in the past few years and how they are slowly getting better and becoming one of the top teams,” she said.

“They have stayed loyal to Toronto, so we need to show them how much we love them here.”

