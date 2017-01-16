Two road fatalities in first two weeks of 2017

It’s only halfway through the first month of the year and Toronto’s streets have already proven deadly for pedestrians.

While the city just rebranded its massive safety plan to reflect a Vision Zero target, pedestrians continue to be at high risk. Two people have succumbed to their injuries after being hit by drivers in the first two weeks of the year, according to information from Toronto police.

In the morning of Jan. 3 an 80-year-old woman was passing through the Lower Sherbourne and Esplanade crosswalk when a 38-year-old driver of a Honda CRV struck her.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she died on Jan. 11, according to a police release.

Another fatal incident happened in the evening of Jan. 8, when a 28-year-old man driving a Hundai Elantra hit a 77-year-old woman. The accident took place at the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Mondeo Drive in Scarborough.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she died four days later on Jan. 12.

Toronto police traffic services spokesperson Clint Stibbe said Sunday there was no further information regarding the two incidents, and wouldn’t say if anyone has been charged with anything.

Last year marked the deadliest year for pedestrians on Toronto streets in over a decade.