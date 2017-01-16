Toronto painter captures beauty of Syria before war destroyed it

A Toronto teenager has turned to art to ensure many of Syria’s landmarks and revolutionary figures are not erased from the world’s memory.

Sereen Aziz has been painting and sketching images of Syria’s most famous sights, some of which have been destroyed or damaged in the country’s ongoing civil war.

The 16-year-old was born in Toronto and has never been to Syria. But she’s come to know the country’s culture and history through her mother, who came to Toronto as an immigrant.

Seeing the degree of devastation in Syria through social media is “heartbreaking” for her.

“I want to show that there’s still Syria even though it may have been destroyed and the war is still going on,” she said. “It is very important to remember those famous landmarks and see the beauty of it.”

Her paintings depict landmarks like the Aleppo Citadel – one of the largest and oldest castles in the world – and the Hama Water-wheel, known as Norias.

She’s also sketched portraits of prominent people in the Syrian revolution, like famous soccer player-turned protest leader Abdul Baset Al-Sarout, and Toronto-based freelance journalist Ali Mustafa, who was killed in Aleppo in 2014.

Aziz’s art has been displayed at fundraising events for Syrian refugees, and she plans to start selling some of the pieces for the same cause.

She’s also been volunteering with young Syrian newcomers, helping arrange creative activities for them through the local Syrian-Canadian community.