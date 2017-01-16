Jose Bautista close to signing with Toronto Blue Jays: Reports

The Jays couldn’t keep Edwin Encarnacion, but Joey Bats might be sticking around after all.

According to several reports, free agent slugger Jose Bautista is on the verge of signing a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports said Bautista and the Jays were discussing a two-year contract worth between $35-million and $40-million.

‎For the past several years, Bautista and Encarnacion formed the heart of the Blue Jays batting order, and one of the most fearsome offensive duos in major league baseball.

Both were free agents this off-season. Encarnacion ended up signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, with an option for a fourth.

In November, Bautista and Encarnacion each rejected a team qualifying offer of $17.2 million for one season.

According to the Torstar News Service’s Richard Griffin, the Blue Jays and Bautista’s representatives met face-to-face at the winter meetings in early December, with the understanding that the Jays have other trade avenues to explore involving outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson of the Mets, and Brett Gardner of the Yankees.